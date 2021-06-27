Thyrocare investors should exit given open offer discount to current price

Investors in Thyrocare may not gain much by staying put in the company following the Rs 4,546-crore buyout of the promoter’s stake by API Holdings.

The acquirer has also launched an open offer to buy 26 per cent stake in Thyrocare. “Given the current market price, which is at a 11 per cent premium to acquisition cost and open offer by API Holdings, investors in Thyrocare are better off selling their shares. The lack of clarity from the new management about the future course of action (offer for sale and delisting among others) is an additional risk for investors,” ...