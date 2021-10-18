Time to buy HDFC AMC, Bajaj Electricals, says Vaishali Parekh

-
-
BUY HDFC AMC
CMP: Rs 2,950
Target: Rs 3,300
The stock after the decent correction has bottomed out and consolidated near Rs 2,890-level and currently has picked up momentum with a positive bullish candle pattern to improve the bias. The RSI is also well placed and indicates a trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 3,300 keeping the stop loss at Rs 2,800. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY BAJAJ ELECTRICALS
CMP: Rs 1,274
Target: Rs 1,380-1,400
Stop Loss: Rs 1,210
The stock has witnessed a decent correction from Rs 1,560-level and has bottomed out near Rs 1,215 zone and currently indicates a trend reversal with positive bullish candle pattern to improve the bias. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy. The trend seems to have the potential to carry on the momentum still further upward in the coming days. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 1,380-1,400 keeping the stop loss at Rs 1,210. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART =========================
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
