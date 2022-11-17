JUST IN
Paytm slips 10% after nearly 6% equity changes hands on NSE via block deal
MARKET LIVE: Sensex slips 100pts, Nifty50 below 18,400; Paytm declines 9%
Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, RIL, Paytm, Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Page Inds
Debutants put up a good show; Medanta soars 24%, Bikaji Foods up 6%
Market regulator Sebi proposing to revamp the share buyback process
RIL, Tata firms top LIC's equity portfolio as insurer's valuation rises
Rating agencies raise red flag: QIP monitoring may hit disclosure wall
FPIs investment in Indian equities rises 8% to $566 bn in Sept quarter
Keystone Realtors' IPO gets tepid response, oversubscribed 2x
Amisha Vora increases stake four fold to 96% in Prabhudas Lilladher
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Fairfax weighing Bangalore airport IPO at $3.7 billion value: Reports
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Time to raise high-beta bets as markets eye new highs, say Analysts

Amid moderation in inflation, markets seem to have moved past fears of interest rate hikes and investors are now anticipating strong foreign inflows into domestic equities, analysts said

Topics
Markets | Sensex | defensive stocks

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Binay Sinha
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Staging a strong turnaround from the year's lows, equity markets have swiftly reclaimed their 52-week highs. Since July when the markets started moving north, the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 have rallied around 17 per cent each, respectively.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Markets

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 10:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.