Today's picks: From SBI to HCL Tech, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

.
Stop-short positions at 10,700.
Big moves could go till 110,750, 10,475.
A long 10,600p (35), short 10,500p (11) could gain 10-15 if the index slides till 10,575.
Nifty Bank
Stop long positions at 26,050.
Stop short positions at 26,300.
Big moves could go till 26,500, 25,800. Trend seems negative.
SBI
Keep a stop at 267 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 260 and Rs 261. Book profits at Rs 259.
Target price: Rs 925
Keep a stop at 900 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 919 and Rs 922. Book profits at Rs 925.
Target price: Rs 550
Keep a stop at 565 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 552 and Rs 554. Book profits
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU