Today's picks: From SBI to HCL Tech, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Business Standard

Devangshu Datta 

.

Nifty
Current: 10,633 (fut: 10618), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,545.

Stop-short positions at 10,700.

Big moves could go till 110,750, 10,475.

A long 10,600p (35), short 10,500p (11) could gain 10-15 if the index slides till 10,575.

.


Nifty Bank
Current: 26,254 (fut: 26,167) Target NA.

Stop long positions at 26,050.

Stop short positions at 26,300.


Big moves could go till 26,500, 25,800. Trend seems negative.
.


SBI
Current price: Rs 264
Target price: Rs 259

Keep a stop at 267 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 260 and Rs 261. Book profits at Rs 259.

HCL Technologies
Current price: Rs 909

Target price: Rs 925

Keep a stop at 900 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 919 and Rs 922. Book profits at Rs 925.
.

Zee Entertainment
Current price: Rs 560

Target price: Rs 550

Keep a stop at 565 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 552 and Rs 554. Book profits
at Rs 550.


Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
.
First Published: Wed, May 30 2018. 06:30 IST

