Today's picks: From Tata Steel to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty
Current: 11,570 (fut: 11,587), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,490. Stop-short positions at 11,655. Big moves could go till 11,450, 11,700. A long 11,700c (24), long 11,400p (24) will gain if there's a 2% move in either direction by settlement.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,258 (fut: 28,289), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 28,175. Stop-short positions at 28,400. Big moves could go till 27,950, 28,625. Up trend may be halted by profit-booking.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 582
Target price: Rs 572
Keep a stop at Rs 588 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 575 and Rs 577.
Book profits at Rs 572.
Tech Mahindra
Current price: Rs 709
Target price: Rs 720
Keep a stop at Rs 702 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 715 and Rs 718.
Book profits at Rs 720.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 369
Target price: Rs 363
Keep a stop at Rs 372 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs 365 and Rs 366.
Book profits at Rs 363.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
