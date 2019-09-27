Today's picks: From Wipro to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Wipro to ONGC, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Today's picks: From Titan to Tata Steel, hot stocks to buy on Tuesday
Today's picks: From Tata Steel to Maruti, hot stocks to buy on Thursday
Today's picks: From Wipro to L&T, hot stocks to buy on Wednesday
Today's picks: From Titan to Tata Steel, hot stocks to buy on Tuesday
-
Nifty
Current: 11,573 (11,624)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,525. Stop-short positions at 11,700. Big moves could go till 11,800, 11,425. A correction based on profit booking may be due. A long Oct 3, 11,500p (67), short 11,400p (49) could gain 15-20 on a reaction.
Bank Nifty
Current: 30,013 (fut: 30,264)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 30,000. Stop-short positions at 30,400.
Big moves could go till 30,650, 29,800. Trend could go negative on profit booking.
Wipro
Current: Rs 237
Target: Rs 241
Keep a stop at 235 and go long. Add to the position between 239 and 240. Book profits at 241.
IOC
Current: Rs 144.5
Target: Rs 148
Keep a stop at 143 and go long. Add to the position between 146.5 and 147.5. Book profits at 148.
Tata Steel
Current: Rs 375
Target: Rs 369
Keep a stop at 379 and go short. Add to the position between 370 and 371. Book profits at 369.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU