JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Prices of crude palm oil are set to rise sharply in December quarter
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Wipro to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Hot stocks to lookout for today: Wipro, IOC, Tata Steel

Devangshu Datta 

Sensex, Nifty fall amid hike in crude oil price, deficient monsoons
Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty

Current: 11,573 (11,624)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,525. Stop-short positions at 11,700. Big moves could go till 11,800, 11,425. A correction based on profit booking may be due. A long Oct 3, 11,500p (67), short 11,400p (49) could gain 15-20 on a reaction.

Bank Nifty

Current: 30,013 (fut: 30,264)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 30,000. Stop-short positions at 30,400.

Big moves could go till 30,650, 29,800. Trend could go negative on profit booking.

Wipro

Current: Rs 237

Target: Rs 241

Keep a stop at 235 and go long. Add to the position between 239 and 240. Book profits at 241.

IOC

Current: Rs 144.5

Target: Rs 148

Keep a stop at 143 and go long. Add to the position between 146.5 and 147.5. Book profits at 148.

Tata Steel

Current: Rs 375 

Target: Rs 369

Keep a stop at 379 and go short. Add to the position between 370 and 371. Book profits at 369.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 01:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU