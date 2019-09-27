Today's picks: From Wipro to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty



Current: 11,573 (11,624)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,525. Stop-short positions at 11,700. Big moves could go till 11,800, 11,425. A correction based on profit booking may be due. A long Oct 3, 11,500p (67), short 11,400p (49) could gain 15-20 on a reaction.

Bank Nifty



Current: 30,013 (fut: 30,264)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 30,000. Stop-short positions at 30,400.

Big moves could go till 30,650, 29,800. Trend could go negative on profit booking.

Wipro



Current: Rs 237

Target: Rs 241

Keep a stop at 235 and go long. Add to the position between 239 and 240. Book profits at 241.

IOC



Current: Rs 144.5

Target: Rs 148

Keep a stop at 143 and go long. Add to the position between 146.5 and 147.5. Book profits at 148.

Tata Steel



Current: Rs 375

Target: Rs 369

Keep a stop at 379 and go short. Add to the position between 370 and 371. Book profits at 369.