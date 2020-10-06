Top 10 MF fund houses record double-digit growth in assets in Sept qtr

Most of the top 10 fund houses posted double-digit growth in assets during the September quarter. Axis MF posted the highest growth in percentage terms, with assets up 16.4 per cent at Rs 1.56 trillion, followed by UTI MF, which rose 16.1 per cent to Rs 1.55 trillion. SBI MF continued to occupy top spot with average assets under management (AAUM) of Rs 4.22 trillion and the highest gain in AAUM of Rs 57,207 crore. HDFC MF (Rs 3.76 trillion) and ICICI Prudential MF (Rs 3.68 trillion) followed.

Franklin was the only top MF to see contraction in assets — slipping 0.8 per cent to Rs 80,007 crore — pushing it out of the top 10. Keeping aside assets of the six schemes under the wind-up move, Franklin’s AAUM would drop to below Rs 55,000 crore. Edelweiss MF saw the highest percentage growth among mid-sized AMCs, with AAUM of Rs 37,432 crore, up 48 per cent over the previous quarter. PPFAS MF grew fastest among smaller AMCs, with AAUM of close toRs 5,064 crore.