Top FPIs see modest rise in investment value amid sustained volatility

The investment value of top foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) saw a modest rise in the past year amid sustained volatility. The holding of the top 25 FPIs in Indian shares stood at Rs 4.6 trillion as on June 30, 2019, up 16 per cent over the same period last year, according to data from nseinfobase.com.

The data has taken into account funds that own more than 1 per cent in Indian stocks. Investors whose holdings have risen include sovereign wealth funds such as the Government of Singapore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Norges. The overall assets of sovereign wealth funds ...