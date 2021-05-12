JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Nifty eyeing fresh breakout from consolidation phase: Vinay Rajani

Stocks to watch: Asian Paints, UPL, Adani Enterprises, Airtel, M&M, Infosys
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Top trading calls by Ajit Mishra: Buy Berger Paints, Havells India

Havells' stock is currently trading around the support zone of medium-term moving average (100 EMA) on the daily chart and indications are in the favor of a strong surge in near future

Topics
Markets | Market technicals | Religare

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Buy Berger Paints (I) Limited

Last Close: Rs 735.95

Initiation range: Rs 730-735

Target: Rs 780

Stop loss: Rs 710

Rationale: Berger Paints has been consolidating for the last four months, taking a breather after a phenomenal run. It has formed a base after hovering around the support of medium-term moving average (100 EMA) on the daily chart and looks all set for a rebound now. The chart pattern and confirmation indicators are also in sync with the view. Traders shouldn’t miss the opportunity and create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

Buy Havells India Limited

Last Close: Rs 1,029.65

Initiation range: Rs 1,020-1,025

Target: Rs 1,110

Stop loss: Rs 980

Rationale: Havells has been trading in a corrective phase, after a vertical move from 445 to a new record high at 1,231.9. It is currently trading around the support zone of medium-term moving average (100 EMA) on the daily chart and indications are in the favor of a strong surge in near future. We suggest accumulating in the given range.

Sell May Futures of Titan Company Limited

Last Close: Rs 1,443.85

Initiation range: Rs 1,450-1460

Target: Rs 1,375

Stop loss: Rs 1,490

Rationale: Titan has been seeing profit-taking, after its failed attempt to cross the resistance zone of a record high in April. It has rebounded marginally of late but couldn’t surpass the resistance zone around 1,480 and formed a fresh shorting pivot. We, thus, advise initiating short positions in the mentioned zone.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 12 2021. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.