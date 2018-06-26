Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi for today: Buy Apollo Hospitals and Lupin

outlook and top by Jay Anand Thakkar ,CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Research:

is still trading is this 10,600 to 10,900 range and only when it provides breakout or breakdown from this range it will lead to further trend. This week being an expiry week there is a very high probability that an market provides breakout or breakdown from this range. Hence, we recommend buying above 10,900 or selling below 10,600.

- BUY

Target: Rs 1,088

Stop loss: Rs 1,008

APOLLO HOSPITAL has clearly formed five wave rising structure on the daily charts. The stock has retraced nearly 50% of its 5 wave rising structure in an expanded flat pattern. The daily as well as hourly momentum indicators are in buy mode which indicate that the probability of next five wave rise is very high. Hence, we recommend buying

LUPIN- BUY

Target: Rs 935

Stop loss: Rs 900

has provided breakout from a bullish flat pattern on the daily charts the momentum indicators are in buy mode on daily as well as hourly charts. Hence, we recommend buying LUPIN

BALRAMPUR CHINI- BUY

Target: RS 62

Stop loss: Rs 68

has provided breakdown form a symmetrical triangle pattern on daily charts which is quite negative for the stock going forward. The momentum indicators are also in the sell mode. Hence we recommend sell on this stock.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.