Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Ultratech Cements, Sterlite

-
ALSO READ
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Fortis, JSW Energy, UPL
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Ujjivan, Pidilite, Sterlite
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Sterlite, Aurobindo Pharma
Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy ACC, UltraTech Cement
Technical calls from Anand Rathi: Buy Exide Industries, Hindustan Zinc
-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:
NIFTY: BUY
TARGET: 11,565
STOP LOSS: 11,414
The Index has closed in the positive territory in the last trading session and with that the series of higher tops and higher bottoms continues. The momentum indicator is also well into buy mode both on the daily as well as hourly charts which is quite a positive sign, hence we continue to maintain our short term as well as medium term bias positive for the target of 11565 with a reversal pegged below 11414
ULTRATECH CEMENTS: BUY
TARGET: Rs 4,420
STOP LOSS: Rs 4,230
The stock has provided a clear breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern and the target on the upside comes till the next downtrend line resistance i.e. 4420. The stock has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms with a buy crossover in its momentum indicators, hence we recommend buying this for the target of 4420 with a stop loss of 4230
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES: BUY
TARGET: Rs 382
STOP LOSS: Rs 354
The stock has provided a clear breakout from the falling channel pattern with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD. The stock has also completed the retest of the pattern; hence the probability of an upside from here on is high.
UPL: BUY
TARGET: Rs 650
STOP LOSS: Rs 605
The stock has formed an ascending triangular pattern on a larger scale and the breakout from the same is now expected. The impulse waves from the recent lows have resumed and the momentum is absolutely in the favor of the bulls, hence we recommend buying this stock.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU