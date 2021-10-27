TTK Prestige soars 15% on strong Q2 results; board okays 10:1 stock split

-
ALSO READ
TTK Prestige zooms 20%, hits record high as board to consider stock split
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Shares of TTK Prestige zoomed 15 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 11,137 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). Furher, the company's board also approved sub-division/split of equity shares from face value of Rs 10 each to Re 1 each.
The stock of houseware company surpassed its previous high of Rs 10,586 touched on October 19, 2021. At 02:30 pm; it was trading 13 per cent higher at Rs 10,888, as compared to 0.14 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.
TTK Prestige said the rationale behind the stock split is to facilitate larger shareholder base, to increase the liquidity and to make the shares more affordable to investors.
A stock split is generally done to make the scrip more affordable for small retail investors and increase liquidity. It refers to splitting the face value of the shares of companies, wherein the number of shares of the company increases but the market cap remains the same. Existing shares split, but the underlying value remains the same. As the number of shares increases, the price per share goes down.
Meanwhile, TTK Prestige has reported 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 103.53 crore for Q2FY22, on back of healthy operational performance. The company’s revenue from operations grew 34.8 per cent at Rs 859 crore on YoY basis. On sequential basis, revenue and net profit more than doubled from Rs 30.59 crore and 401 crore, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU