Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY GIC HSG FIN | CMP: Rs 160.85 | TARGET: Rs 188 | STOP LOSS: Rs 151

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time at around 155 levels and currently has indicated a positive bullish candle with huge volume participation, implying strength and potential for further upside move. With the RSI also showing a trend reversal the bias has turned positive and with the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 188 keeping the stop loss at Rs 151.

BUY PHILLIPS CARBON | CMP: Rs 144.20 | TARGET: Rs 170 | STOP LOSS: Rs 130

The stock has given a decent bounce back from the strong support zone of 108 levels and has moved past the 200DMA moving average decisively to imply strength and potential to carry on the momentum further in the coming days. The RSI has been on the rise and is going strong. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend to buy the stock for an upside target of Rs 170, keeping the stop loss of Rs 130.



Disclaimer: The author may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are the author's own.