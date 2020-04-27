Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
BUY Shriram Transport | CMP: 668 | Target: 820-840 | Stop Loss: 560
The stock has been moving within a range between the channel pattern currently maintaining the support near 570 levels and has picked up with momentum with a positive bias. The RSI also has shown a trend reversal to signal a 'buy' and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 820-840 levels, keeping the stop loss of 560.
BUY Bajaj Auto | CMP: 2,445 | Target: 2,750-2,780 | Stop Loss: 2,300
The stock has indicated a breakout above the triangle pattern barrier of 2,380 levels in the daily chart and is in a postive zone making the chart attractive and we anticipate further upward move in the coming days with positive bias maintained. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 2,750-2,780 keeping the stop loss near 2,300.
Disclaimer: The author may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are personal
