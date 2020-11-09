Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Voltas, RBL Bk: Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi picks stks in this volatile mkt
Stock picks by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Britannia, sell ICICI Bank
Major resistance for Nifty is placed at around 9,300 levels: Nilesh Jain
Nifty may face resistance in sub-11,350 zone: Gaurav Garg of Capital Via
DCB Bank extends rally, surges 20% in two days on heavy volumes
-
BUY DCB BANK | CMP: 84.30 | Target: 100-105 | Stop Loss: 74
The stock has bottomed out near 75 levels and has picked up momentum with a potential to still move upwards. The RSI indicator also showed a trend reversal recently and has indicated strength to maintain a positive bias. We anticipate further upside move in the coming days and suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 100-105, keeping the stop loss of Rs 74.
BUY GREENPLY | CMP: 88 | Target: 110-115 | Stop Loss: 78
The stock has maintained a strong base near 78 levels and has picked up momentum to regain strength. It has potential to carry on the momentum even further on the upside. The RSI indicator has shown a trend reversal and is going strong. We anticipate further upside move in the coming days and suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 110-115, keeping the stop loss of Rs 78.
======================
Note: All the prices are in Rs
Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU