Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY DCB BANK | CMP: 84.30 | Target: 100-105 | Stop Loss: 74

The stock has bottomed out near 75 levels and has picked up momentum with a potential to still move upwards. The RSI indicator also showed a trend reversal recently and has indicated strength to maintain a positive bias. We anticipate further upside move in the coming days and suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 100-105, keeping the stop loss of Rs 74.





BUY GREENPLY | CMP: 88 | Target: 110-115 | Stop Loss: 78

The stock has maintained a strong base near 78 levels and has picked up momentum to regain strength. It has potential to carry on the momentum even further on the upside. The RSI indicator has shown a trend reversal and is going strong. We anticipate further upside move in the coming days and suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 110-115, keeping the stop loss of Rs 78.

