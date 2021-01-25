Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY NOCIL | CMP: Rs 149 | TARGET: Rs 168-175 | STOP LOSS: Rs 135

The stock has been steadily in the rising trend with recently taking support near 140 levels and is indicating a momentum pickup to reverse the trend. Technically, the stock is well placed and we anticipate further upside move from here on to expect a target of 168-175 levels. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal, signaling a buy making the bias positive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 168-175, keeping the stop loss of Rs 135.





BUY HIND UNILEVER | CMP: Rs 2,409 | TARGET: Rs 2,600-2,650 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,320

The stock has made a "higher bottom" formation pattern on the daily chart to indicate a positive trend reversal. We anticipate for further upmove as the RSI is also showing a turnaround with positive bias maintained. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 2,600, keeping the stop loss of Rs 2,320.



Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.