JUST IN
BF Investment hits 10% lower circuit as board defers delisting proposal
Mahindra Finance gains 3% as RBI lifts ban on outsourcing loan recovery
Bosch, Uno Minda: Analysts bet on airbag makers on govt push for car safety
Bajaj Finance tumbles 8% as AUM logs lesser-than-expected growth in Q3
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Bajaj Finance tumbles 7%, ITC rises 2%
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Marico, M&M Fin, IRB Infra, Adani Ports
Radiant Cash Mangement's shares end debut session at an 11.4 % premium
Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 crisis
Regulating global index providers may put MFs in a spot, fear experts
FPI selling and decline in heavyweights pull Sensex 637 points down
You are here: Home » Markets » News
SC relief fails to cheer multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox trend may turn bearish
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tyre stocks in demand; TVS, JK Tyre, Apollo, Balkrishna, MRF rally up to 7%

Tyre stocks surged in an otherwise subdued market on expectation of margins improvement amid falling raw material price

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Markets | tyre stocks

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Tyre exports, tyre

Shares of tyre makers rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade, in an otherwise subdued market, amid rising expectation of margins improvement on the back of falling raw material prices and steady product pricing.

TVS Srichakra, JK Tyre & Industries, Apollo Tyres, Balkrishna Industries, MRF and Ceat gained in the range of 3 per cent to 7 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.15 per cent at 60,568 at 10:53 AM.

Among individual stocks, Balkrishna Industries rallied 5 per cent to Rs 2,222. The company recently announced that the expansion project of 55,000 MTPA carbon black project & power plant was completed on December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Apollo Tyres hit a new high of Rs 335.90, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today. In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 80 per cent after reporting a robust earnings growth. Management commentary on the demand outlook was healthy amid strong passenger vehicle (PV) demand and ongoing commercial vehicle (CV) cyclical upswing.

"In terms of demand outlook, we are cautiously optimistic. Correction in input prices should help in improving operating margin performance in near to medium term," Apollo Tyres said in investor presentation Q2FY23.

With continued spends on infrastructure, improved fleet utilisation and profitability, a strong order book aided by a slew of new launches planned in Auto Expo 2023, ICICI Securities expect the PV & CV space, in particular, to witness healthy sales volumes, going forward. The premiumisation trend in the 2-W category is anticipated to continue in the near term, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, appellate tribunal NCLAT has directed the Competition Commission to pass a fresh order in the matter of alleged cartelisation by tyre companies, citing the need to re-examine arithmetical and inadvertent errors as well as to review the penalty to save the domestic tyre industry, the news agency PTI reported on December 2. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU