UP's claim of unearthing 5 times India's gold reserves refuted by GSI

India’s hopes of discovering five times its reserves just got dashed. The Geological Survey of India (GSI), on Saturday, rebutted the claims of Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining (UPDGM) by stating that “miscommunication” must have led to wrong reporting of facts.

According to M Sridhar, director general at GSI, 52,806.25 tonne of ore was found in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh during exploration work in 1998-2000.

From this reserve, only 160 kilo of can be extracted. Earlier, UPDGM had claimed that gold reserves of around 3,000 tonne has been found in the aforesaid district.

“There must have some miscommunication of facts because of which the gold ore deposits have been overestimated. We have written a letter to Uttar Pradesh (UPDGM) stating the facts. GSI has not estimated such kind of vast resource of gold deposits in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh”, Sridhar said.

The GSI top official said that while gold ore was found in the area during its exploration work in 1998-2000, it had told the state government about the find in November 2019.

Under the new regulation, which came into effect from 2015, GSI has to inform the state government about its find when ore deposits are discovered. Earlier, before the new regulation came into effect, no such action was mandatory.

In its report, GSI estimated that only 3.03 gram of gold can be extracted from each tonne of ore. It also clarified that even the extraction amount is tentative and cannot be established for certain.

Moreover, Sridhar further said that the deposit is spread only across 0.5 square kilometers in forest land which makes it economically unviable to mine the ore.

“When there are several mines nearby, we can club it into a block and then it makes sense to mine the ore. But in this case, the deposits in the area is too small to make it viable for any company to mine it”, he said.

GSI usually prioritises exploration work as per the needs of the Centre. While strategic minerals like tin, cobalt, lithium, beryllium, germanium, gallium, indium, tantalum, niobium, selenium, and bismuth are atop the list in GSI exploration, gold is another commodity GSI has in its priority list of minerals.

The claim of UPDGM on Friday led optimism climb high as the reserves, if true, would have been five times the gold India owns in its reserve. According to the World Gold Council, India has reserves of 630 tonne of gold.

The find could have had the potential of eradicating the fiscal deficit of India at Rs. 7.03 lakh crore as around 3000 tonne of gold is estimated to be valued at around Rs. 12 lakh crore.

Sridhar said in March this year, GSI will be holding its annual meeting where it would discuss the exploration activities to be taken up for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.