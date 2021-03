V-Marc India IPO opening on March 25; price band fixed at Rs 37-39

. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)



- Price Band of Rs. 37 - Rs. 39 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each of V-Marc India Limited ("Equity Share")



- Bid/Issue Opening Date - Thursday, March 25, 2021 and Bid/Issue Closing Date - Wednesday, March 31, 2021- Minimum Bid Lot is 3000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 3000 Equity Shares thereafter- Company completed Pre-IPO placement of 8,40,000 Equity Shares for a consideration of Rs. 327.60 lakhs with subscription from HNI Investor Mr.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)