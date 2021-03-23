V-Marc India IPO opening on March 25; price band fixed at Rs 37-39

-
ALSO READ
Pak opposition lashes out at 'incompetent, corrupt' govt at Malakand rally
Common political agenda: Support when in power, slam when in Opposition
Puducherry polls: AINR Congress, BJP-AIADMK combine ink seat-sharing pact
Explained: What is NUE licence for retail payments and who's interested?
Pakistan PM Imran Khan confident ahead of trust vote in Parliament
-
. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)
- Price Band of Rs. 37 - Rs. 39 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each of V-Marc India Limited ("Equity Share")
- Bid/Issue Opening Date - Thursday, March 25, 2021 and Bid/Issue Closing Date - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
- Minimum Bid Lot is 3000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 3000 Equity Shares thereafter
- Company completed Pre-IPO placement of 8,40,000 Equity Shares for a consideration of Rs. 327.60 lakhs with subscription from HNI Investor Mr.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU