Vedanta, Sheela Foam, GMR Infra and PNB among top stocks to track today

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 11,500, down 24 points or 0.21 per cent, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 index back home.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -
Vedanta: The Odisha High Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta’s Jharsuguda unit to participate in the tender floated by public sector National Aluminium Company (Nalco) for sale of surplus alumina.
Sheela Foam: The offer-for-sale by Sheela Foam promoters will open today. Both the promoters, Rahul Gautam and Tushaar Gautam will sell 42.33 lakh shares, representing 8.68 per cent of the paid-up equity shares.
GMR Infra: According to a Bloomberg Quint report, GMR Infrastructure on Wednesday announced that a consortium of a Tata Group company, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and SSG Capital Management, agreed to make an investment worth Rs 8,000 crore in its airport business.
Mindtree, L&T: The corporate battle between L&T and Mindtree entered the next phase on Tuesday with the construction-to-engineering major issuing a public statement on its open offer, which will start on May 14, while the board of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm decided to drop its buyback plan.
Punjab National Bank: RBI has imposed Rs 2 crore fine on PNB for flouting SWIFT rules
Unitech: The company has sold power transmission business to Sterling and Wilson
Allahabad Bank: State-owned Allahabad Bank Tuesday said it would raise up to Rs 4,000 crore equity capital by various means including public issue.
Wockhardt: Reports say Ireland and UK Drug regulators have cleared Aurangabad unit.
ICICI Pru: The offer for sale of ICICI Prudential saw subscription of 3.9 times. Investors bid for 210 million shares against 53.26 million shares on offer.
Jet Airways: Jet Airways is putting together a plan to restore its flight schedule, following emergency funding from lenders and by April-end it will have an additional 40 planes in operation.
UBL: As per media reports, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has rejected a
stay on sale of Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd (UBL), worth ~| 1,014 crore, by the
Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT). The sale is scheduled for March 27. The court said it did not have powers to grant a stay
Narayana Hrudayalaya has proposed to incorporate a subsidiary to set up a business process and technology consultancy business in the US.
Torrent Pharma has redeemed secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 91.2 crores out of total NCDs of Rs 240 crore.
