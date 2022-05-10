JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News

Equity MFs inflows dip 44% month-on-month in April as volatility bites
Business Standard

Venus Pipes raises Rs 50 cr from anchor investors, allots 1.52 mn shares

Deal done at Rs 326 apiece to three anchor investors Nippon India, Kotak Life Insurance and India SME Investments

Topics
IPO | Anchor investors

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Venus Pipes & Tubes has raised nearly Rs 50 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

The company allotted 1.52 million shares at Rs 326 apiece to three anchor investors Nippon India, Kotak Life Insurance and India SME Investments, as per a stock exchange disclosure.

The company, a manufacturer of stainless steel pipes and tubes, is looking to issue Rs 165.4 crore in fresh capital through its IPO, which will remain open till Friday.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, May 10 2022. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.