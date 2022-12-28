JUST IN
Vinay Rajani recommends to hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,800
Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to buy ABB, MRPL
Indigo, SpiceJet: After a dismal 2022, will aviation stocks soar in 2023?
Pharma stocks upbeat amid Covid-19 scare; Divi's, Lupin can gain up to 10%
Mehul Kothari recommends Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma for trading gains
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy on Federal Bank
Paper stocks log historic gains in 2022, will the trend continue in 2023?
Vinay Rajani recommends to hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 18,200
Worried about promoters cutting stake? Here's tech view on Dabur, TVS Motor
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Stocks to Watch: NBFCs, Punjab & Sind Bk, Capri Global, Welspun Enterprises
icon-arrow-left
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs 54,480, silver rises by Rs 1,200
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Vinay Rajani recommends to hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,800

Among individual stocks, the technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying RCF and NCC.

Topics
Market Outlook | Market technicals | stock market trading

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Nifty View

On December 26, 2022, the Nifty found support at its 100-day SMA and turned north. The breadth has been very strong in the last two trading sessions, where Smallcap Index outperformed Nifty with a good margin.

The next resistance for Nifty is seen at 18,200, above which Nifty could extend the gains towards 18,430. Existing longs should be held with the stop loss of 17,800 on the Nifty.

BUY

RCF

Last close: Rs 116.5

Target: Rs 127

Stop Loss: Rs 110

For the week ended November 25, 2022, the stock broke out from bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern on the weekly charts. After breaking out at Rs 108, the stock extended the rise towards Rs 144 and then started correcting.

On December 26, 2022, the stock reached to a crucial support of the inverted head and shoulder neckline. Fertilizer stocks have been in to bullish momentum in recent past. Indicators and oscillators have been holding strength on the weekly charts.

BUY

NCC

Last close: Rs 82.10

Target: Rs 86.50

Stop Loss: Rs 79

After a sharp correction from its recent swing high of Rs 96.90, the stock tested its 50-day SMA support and reversed north. The stock price has also taken support at its previous swing highs on the daily chart.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market Outlook

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 08:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.