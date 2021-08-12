WazirX sees 2,648% growth in user sign-ups from tier-II, -III cities

-
ALSO READ
'Yet to receive any ED notice, your funds are absolutely safe,' says WazirX
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
Enforcement Directorate issues notice to WazirX, directors over FEMA breach
How should cryptocurrency be taxed in India? Here are some thoughts
ED sends notice to crypto exchange WazirX for Rs 2,791-cr transactions
-
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Wednesday said it has recorded 2,648 per cent growth in user sign-ups from tier-II and -III cities of India.
Based on a report generated by payments gateway firm Razorpay, WazirX said tier-II and -III cities have driven almost 55 per cent of the total user sign-ups on its platform in 2021, thereby overtaking tier-I cities that demonstrated a sign-up growth of 2,375 per cent.
WazirX in a statement said the influx of cheaper and faster internet clubbed with continuously-lowered smartphone prices have led to rapid internet penetration in the semi-urban cities and rural towns of India.
"Coupled with the pandemic-induced lockdown, it has further accelerated the digital adoption in these regions.
"Moreover, it has also been the biggest driver of crypto adoption in India, as it has led to people trying to find new ways to earn online and diversify their portfolio," the statement said.
The India-based exchange claims to have over over 7.3 million users, and has clocked over USD 21.8 billion in trading volume in 2021 till date.
Tier-II cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Patna have reported an average growth of 2,950 per cent, whereas tier-III cities like Ranchi, Imphal and Mohali have reported an average growth of 2,455 per cent on WazirX, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU