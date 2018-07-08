We are in the middle of a summer storm, says Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Fears over rising oil prices and trade wars have created nervousness across the global markets in the recent weeks. Given the headwinds, MARK MATTHEWS, managing director and head of research for Asia at Julius Baer, tells Puneet Wadhwa that he does not expect the Indian markets to rally.

But, with 15 per cent earnings growth in FY19, India would become attractive again by next March. Edited excerpts: Do you think that the global equity markets are headed higher over the next six–12 months? We are in the middle of a ‘summer storm’ and this happens once every ...