Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Aurobindo Pharma, Marico

-
ALSO READ
Weekly trading ideas by Religare Broking: Buy Grasim Industries, Biocon
Nifty can scale new peak once 12,050 is taken out: HDFC Securities
Nifty outlook and stock recommendations by Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Nifty needs to hold 11,600 for further up-move: CapitalVia Global Research
Trading ideas by Religare Broking: Buy IGL, Torrent Pharmaceuticals
-
Buy Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Last Close: Rs 879.25
Initiation range: Rs 875-880
Target: Rs 930
Stop loss: Rs 845
Aurobindo Pharma has witnessed a fresh breakout from a consolidation range on November 24, with a noticeable rise in the volume. The chart pattern and positioning of oscillators are pointing towards a sharp up move in the near future. We advise creating fresh longs in the given range.
Buy Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
Last Close: Rs 4,915.50
Initiation range: Rs 4,910-4,920
Target: Rs 5,200
Stop loss: Rs 4,770
The pharma pack looks set for a rebound after three months of consolidation. Among the stocks, Dr. Reddy’s has also witnessed decent retracement from its record high and formed a base above the support zone of the medium-term moving average (100 EMA) on the daily chart. Indications are in the favor of a swift rebound soon. We thus advise creating fresh longs within the mentioned zone.
Buy Marico Limited
Last Close: Rs 378.05
Initiation range: Rs 376-379
Target:Rs 405
Stop loss: Rs 365
We’re seeing fresh traction in the defensive pack but participation is restricted to a select few so far. Marico has been consolidating in a range of 340-380 zone for the last two months and trading on the verge of a breakout now. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and create fresh longs in the given range.
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking
http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU