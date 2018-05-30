Weizmann Forex falls 20%; board to meet Monday to consider share buyback

-
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock of financial services company tanked 52% from Rs 1,415, as compared to 2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It touched an all-time high of Rs 1,640 on December 5, 2017 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
Weizmann Forex on Tuesday said the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Monday, June 4, 2018 to consider the proposal for buy-back of shares.
The company had reported a sharp 86% year on year drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 15 million in March 2018 quarter. It had profit of Rs 105 million in the same quarter last fiscal.
Meanwhile, the company said the board in their meeting held on May 29, 2018 took on record resignation tendered by Ms. Shridevi Vungarala- Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. 17th June 2018.
Till 12:27 pm; a combined 102,312 equity shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 87,943 shares on the BSE and NSE, the exchanges data shows.
