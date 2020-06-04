West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar lag in distribution of free pulses

Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal are among the states that have fallen behind in distributing their April quota of free under the PM’s Garib Kalyan Package, even though two months have lapsed since the scheme became operative.

Overall, states have managed to distribute less than half the received by them from the Centre, say officials.

Bihar, which had to distribute around 17,000 tonnes of free each in April, May and June, had until few days ago distributed just around 6,000 tonnes, less than 36 per cent of the April quota.

Maharashtra had to distribute around 17,000 tonnes of free pulses each in April, May and June, but until May end it had distributed just 6,700 tonnes.

West Bengal is among the worst performers. It had to distribute 14,500 tonnes of free pulses under the Garib Kalyan Package in each of the three months but until May end, it had not even started the distribution, as per Central government records.

Sources said though the state has received around 17,000 tonnes of pulses from the Central government, but distribution has not started in full force.

Under the Garib Kalyan Package, the Centre is distributing 1 kilogram of free pulses each month to almost 192 million households in April, May and June to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

From April to June, states had to distribute around 0.19 million tonnes of pulses each month, but in some, even the April quota has not been distributed, although two months have lapsed.

Till a few days back, out of the allocated 580,000 tonnes of free pulses under the Garib Kalyan Package for April, May and June, according to Centre's database, states have received almost 0.45 million tonnes of pulses, but distributed less than half, at just around 0.20 million tonnes.

So far around 180 million households have received their quota of free pulses while the requirement is to distribute it to around 192 million households every month.

In Madhya Pradesh, sources said that out of the April quota of 12,000 tonnes of pulses, till May end just around 4,000 tonnes had been distributed. That is not even a month's requirement.

Food Minister Ramvilas Paswan has been repeatedly urging states to speed up the distribution for the benefit of the poor.

On the other hand, a state like Uttar Pradesh has not only distributed its full April quota of 35,000 tonnes of free pulses but is also preparing to give the May and June quota at one go.

“UP had sought chana from us a reason why they could distribute such huge quantity on time,” a senior official said.

Assam had to quota of around 6000 tonnes of pulses in each month of April, May, and June for distributing free of cost to NFSA beneficiaries but till the end of May it has had distributed over 7000 tonnes.

Andhra Pradesh is required to distribute around 9000 tonnes of pulses each month under the scheme and it has gone ahead and distribute full two months quota at one-go. Union Territories such as Andaman and Nicobar islands have distributed their full three months quota in one go.

“States need to open up more distributing Centres to give the option to ration cardholders to get their quota of free pulses as clubbing it grain distribution is delaying the process but then for that one needs to have extra point-of-sale machines,” a senior official said.

He said suppose 1 quintal of free pulses needs to distribute among 100 ration cardholders and each one takes 3-4 minutes to complete the operation, then already it will take more than four hours to empty the bag. “The process has to speed up,” he said.