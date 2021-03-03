Wildest yield gap since 2001 boosts allure of bonds, shows data

India’s stock bulls have more reasons to worry after having suffered back-to-back weekly losses as yields on the government bonds climb with global peers.

The ratio between the nation’s benchmark 10-year yield and the BSE Sensex index’s current earnings yield is now at the highest level since 2001, dimming the appeal of equities.





However, ICICI Securities isn’t swayed, saying in a note Monday that Indian equities don’t look overvalued relative to bonds even after the yield spike, adding that a situation of higher economic growth and moderate inflation would be bullish for stocks.