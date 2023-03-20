JUST IN
Will the markets regain lost glory in March despite volatility?
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty down 100 points; Asian indices edge lower
Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, NTPC, RVNL, GMR Airports, Havells, SKF
Central banks try to calm markets after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse
Future Protected: HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys top holdings of private insurers
Street signs: Nifty faces resistance, cigarette stocks, and more
Rural recovery, price cuts to drive volume gains for consumer companies
Post attack, NSE clarifies ASM, Nifty inclusion and exclusion stance
HDFC's exit to ease fund-raising conditions for high-rated finance firms
US Fed meeting, banking crisis to drive equity markets this week: Analysts
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty down 100 points; Asian indices edge lower
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Will the markets regain lost glory in March despite volatility?

Despite high volatility in the months of March the Nifty has ended higher in five of the last seven occasions.

Topics
Nifty Outlook | Market trends | Market Outlook

Rex Cano & Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

Historically, March has been a volatile month for the Indian equity markets. For starters, it marks the end of a financial year, wherein there is some compulsive portfolio rebalancing trade by large funds, both domestic and foreign. Retail investors, too, prefer to 'cash-in' on their gains and losses before the financial year runs out.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nifty Outlook

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 08:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.