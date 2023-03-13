JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian markets won't enter bear territory anytime soon: Nischal Maheshwari

Profit margins for Indian companies are likely to improve as input costs have stabilised since last year, says Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of institutional equities at Centrum Broking

Topics
Q&A | Markets | Centrum Broking

Puneet Wadhwa 

Nischal Maheshwari, Centrum Broking
Nischal Maheshwari, CEO of institutional equities at Centrum Broking

It has been a topsy-turvy two months for Indian equity markets. Nischal Maheshwari, chief executive officer for institutional equities at Centrum Broking, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, says the road ahead for Indian markets is contingent upon how US inflation moves and how quickly a reversal of global monetary stimulus happens. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 06:11 IST

