With many growth engines, Varroc Engineering has opportunities to scale up

Given its presence in key growth areas, a low-cost manufacturing base and focus on driving up margins, the prospects for Varroc Engineering, one of India’s largest auto component companies, appear robust. The company, which ended FY18 with revenues of over Rs 100 billion, gets over 60 per cent of it by supplying lighting solutions to global car makers.

The global automotive lighting segment is growing at twice the passenger vehicle growth rate, offering players such as Varroc a significant opportunity to scale up business. The only near-term hitch is valuations. Large global ...