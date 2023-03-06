JUST IN
India is no longer a crazily expensive market, says Jefferies MD Nandurkar
Business Standard

Only one woman for every eight on India Inc payroll: CFA study

In FY22, the average ratio of median remuneration of women to men was 0.97, suggesting gender pay parity

Topics
family finances | women | Gender pay gap

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Women wealth

Women’s participation rate in finance and related fields continues to lag in India, the average count being only one woman for every eight people on the payroll, according to a sample study of 134 companies by CFA Institute.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 06:29 IST

