Business Standard

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 12-13 per equity share for its follow-on public offer (FPO) which will be open for subscription from July 15-17

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 12-13 per equity share for its follow-on public offer (FPO) which will be open for subscription from July 15-17. Yes Bank is aiming to raise Rs 15,000 crore through the issue to ensure adequate capital to support its growth and expansion, including enhancing its solvency, capital adequacy ratio, and evolving regulatory requirement.
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 19:48 IST

