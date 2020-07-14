-
ALSO READ
YES Bank slips 9% after fixing FPO floor price at Rs 12 per share
YES Bank declines for second straight day, slips 17% on heavy volumes
YES Bank shares jump 5% as Rs 15,000 crore FPO to open on July 15
YES Bank sets floor price of Rs 12 per equity share for FPO issue
Fast growth to quick fall: The story of Yes Bank's changing fortunes
-
Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO
The company has fixed the price band at Rs 12-13 per equity share for its follow-on public offer (FPO) which will be open for subscription from July 15-17
Topics
YES Bank | Market news
Press Trust of India |
https://mybs.in/2YOk72x
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU