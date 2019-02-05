1,200-year-old Bible found in southeastern Turkey

Authorities have seized a Bible that is believed to be 1,200 years old from the possession of three smugglers in an operation undertaken here on Monday.

The ancient Bible is only 34 pages long and has gold lettering on leather, the southeastern Diyarbakir governorship stated on Tuesday.

Around six suspects have been arrested as the smugglers were trying to sell the artefact, reports

The Codex Vaticanus and the Codex Sinaiticus are believed to be the oldest known Bible in the The Codex Sinaiticus was found in a monastery in Egypt's over a century ago and is thought to be 1,600 years old.

