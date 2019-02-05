Monaco's Prince Albert II plants 'Princess Grace Rose' in Mughal Gardens

-
ALSO READ
Monaco Prince, PM Modi hold talks on bilateral cooperation
Real Kashmir FC attends event held under Prince of Monaco's patronage
PM holds talks with Monaco's Prince Albert II, discusses combating climate change
Monaco's tech companies can tie up with India: President
Actress Grace Kelly's son Prince Albert II of Monaco on India visit
-
Prince Albert II of Monaco, who is in India for an official two-day visit, met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Following this, he planted the 'Princess Grace Rose' at the Mughal Gardens in memory of his late mother, Princess Grace of Monaco.
"Prince Albert II of Monaco called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President hosted a lunch in his honour. The Prince planted the "Princess Grace Rose" in the Mughal Gardens, in memory of his late mother," President Kovind's official Twitter account noted on Tuesday.
Prince Albert II is the child of American film actress Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III. She became the Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in April 1956.
President Kovind also presented a book on the Asiatic lion to the Prince upon their meeting, along with a picture of the Prince's visit to the Indian Research Station 'Maitri' in Antarctica in 2009.
The monarch had previously met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, where an exchange of views on "enhancing cooperation, especially in environment & climate change and renewable energy through sharing best practices," took place.
Furthermore, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Monaco Economic Board also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost trade and economic relations between India and Monaco at an event attended by Prince Albert II.
The Prince will now embark on a private tour of India, before emplaning for Monaco on February 10.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU