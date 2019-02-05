Monaco's Prince Albert II plants 'Princess Grace Rose' in Mughal Gardens

of Monaco, who is in for an official two-day visit, met with on Tuesday at the here.

Following this, he planted the ' Grace Rose' at the Mughal Gardens in memory of his late mother, Grace of

" of called on Kovind at The hosted a lunch in his honour. The planted the " Grace Rose" in the Mughal Gardens, in memory of his late mother," President Kovind's official account noted on Tuesday.

Prince is the child of American and Prince She became the Princess of after marrying Prince in April 1956.

President Kovind also presented a book on the Asiatic lion to the Prince upon their meeting, along with a picture of the Prince's visit to the 'Maitri' in in 2009.

The monarch had previously met with earlier in the day, where an exchange of views on "enhancing cooperation, especially in environment & climate change and through sharing best practices," took place.

Furthermore, the (FICCI) and the also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost trade and economic relations between and Monaco at an event attended by Prince Albert II.

The Prince will now embark on a private tour of India, before emplaning for Monaco on February 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)