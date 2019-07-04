1-year-old child dies after choking self on screw

A one-year-old child died on Tuesday night in Wazirabad after choking himself on a screw, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, Rehan, swallowed a screw around 11.30 pm on Tuesday night while playing with it. He was immediately taken to trauma hospital by his mother where he was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The post mortem of the child was conducted on Wednesday and the dead body has been handed over to the parents.

