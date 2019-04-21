11 including 4 attackers killed in Kabul attack, 3 suspects held

The attack on the Ministry of Communication and (MCIT) here on Saturday left at least 11 people, including four assailants, dead after attackers armed with guns and grenades stormed the building.

Out of the deceased, four are civilians, three are security force members and four are attackers, according to Three suspects were also arrested by the authorities, while eight people were also wounded.

The attack, the responsibility for which has not been claimed by any group yet, lasted for about five hours on Saturday.

During the siege, the rescued 2,800 employees and visitors from the government building and the nearby building, according to

All the shops were shut down in the business hub of the city due to the attack, which caused widespread panic amongst the civilians.

