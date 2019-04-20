Pak to fence border with Iran following Ormara incident

In a bid to increase its border security, Pakistan will be fencing its border with Iran in the wake of the Ormara incident which saw 14 Pakistani people being killed on the Makran Coastal Highway recently.
"It is costly and Pakistan has tight economy but considering its importance we have decided to fence it," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday.
Fourteen Pakistanis were shot dead, after three to four buses travelling from Ormara to Gwadar were stopped by around 15-20 terrorists, wearing the Frontier Corps (FC) uniform, on the coastal highway at Buzi Top on April 18, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistani authorities have alleged that BRAS, the alliance of three Baloch terrorist organisations, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan lodged a strong protest with Iran over the country's "inaction" against the group behind the attack, according to The Express Tribune.
"Actionable intelligence after investigations has been shared with Iranian authorities. Location of the camps has also been identified by us. We expect Tehran to take action against these entities," Qureshi stated.
He further said that he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, conveying "the sorrow and anger of the Pakistani masses" at the incident. The Pakistani minister added that Zarif had "strongly condemned the incident and reassured full cooperation."
Qureshi also announced that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would be visiting Iran on April 21, during which the two sides "will get a chance to discuss a mechanism which can be put in place to prevent further incidents."
Quoting Qureshi, The Express Tribune further reported that six steps have already been taken to make the Iran-Pakistan border more peaceful. The steps include setting up a new Southern command in Turbat for vigilance and prompt action and establishing joint border centres.
