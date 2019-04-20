Pak to fence border with Iran following Ormara incident

In a bid to increase its border security, will be fencing its border with in the wake of the incident which saw 14 Pakistani people being killed on the recently.

"It is costly and has tight economy but considering its importance we have decided to fence it," Pakistan's said on Saturday.

Fourteen Pakistanis were shot dead, after three to four buses travelling from to were stopped by around 15-20 terrorists, wearing the (FC) uniform, on the at Buzi Top on April 18, according to

Pakistani authorities have alleged that BRAS, the alliance of three Baloch terrorist organisations, has claimed responsibility for the attack. lodged a strong protest with over the country's "inaction" against the group behind the attack, according to The Express Tribune.

"Actionable intelligence after investigations has been shared with Iranian authorities. Location of the camps has also been identified by us. We expect to take action against these entities," Qureshi stated.

He further said that he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, conveying "the sorrow and anger of the Pakistani masses" at the incident. The Pakistani added that Zarif had "strongly condemned the incident and reassured full cooperation."

Qureshi also announced that Pakistan would be visiting on April 21, during which the two sides "will get a chance to discuss a mechanism which can be put in place to prevent further incidents."

Quoting Qureshi, The Express Tribune further reported that six steps have already been taken to make the Iran-Pakistan border more peaceful. The steps include setting up a new Southern command in Turbat for vigilance and prompt action and establishing joint border centres.

