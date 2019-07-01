15 killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian sites on Syria

At least 15 people were killed, including six civilians, during Israeli air strikes on Syria in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Quoting Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, The Times of Israel reported that the airstrikes were launched both from the air and sea, targeting Iranian-linked bases near Homs and at least 10 targets near Damascus, including a base where Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces are headquartered and a weapons research centre.

The group said it was not clear if the six civilians, including an infant, were killed by the attacks near Damascus and in Homs province, or by some other secondary explosion.

While the other nine people killed were said to have been members of pro-Iranian militias, some of them foreign nationals.

The attack came less than a week after a trilateral conference of Israeli, Russian, and US national security advisers was held in Jerusalem, backing America's military presence in the Gulf region amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Syria's SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying that "Army air defences confronted hostile missiles launched by Israeli warplanes at midnight from Lebanese airspace towards some of our military sites in Homs and the surrounding of Damascus.

