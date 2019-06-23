At least 17 people were killed and 24 others sustained injuries after a seven-storey under-constructed building collapsed in southwestern Cambodia's province, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday in the coastal town of About 40-50 construction workers were sleeping at the when the building collapsed, reported

Seng Loth, a for the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning, and Construction, told that the project was unlicensed and the provincial authorities had warned the developer twice about the project.

In a post late on Saturday, Cambodian expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and those injured in the incident.

The rescue work is underway. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

