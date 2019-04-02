2 children dead, 20 people injured after freak dust storm

Two children lost their lives and 20 people were injured after a " devil" lifted an playhouse and other debris into the air here.

At least 17 of the injured are children while two adults have sustained minor injuries. Furthermore, another child is seriously injured, according to

Videos of the incidents have been widely shared on Local authorities have said that treatment and psychological counselling was provided to the victims and families.

Zhang Xia, from Henan's meteorological observatory, had a 10-meter diameter and lasted for just three to four minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)