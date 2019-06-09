2 dead, 2 hurt as truck runs over them in UP Expressway

-
-
At least two people died and two others sustained injuries after a speedy truck rammed into them at Lucknow Expressway on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place near Kannauj in the wee hours of Sunday.
More details in this regard are awaited.
In April also, another road accident took place on the expressway killing seven people and injuring 34 after a bus rammed into a truck.
