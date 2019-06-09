West Bengal: BJP-TMC clash in Basirhat, 5 dead

Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, has alleged.

Reportedly, one TMC workers has also been killed.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. Removal of party flags had triggered the fight.

BJP's alleged that has unleashed a "reign of terror" in

"TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders," said Roy.

He said that a team of MPs will visit Sandeshkhali, Basirhat on Sunday to take stock of the situation and will send a report to the

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading blame over the issue.

The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.

In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)