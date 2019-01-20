2 killed, 22 injured in French ski resort fire

As many as two persons were killed and 22 people reportedly injured in a deadly fire that broke out in a French in on Sunday.

reported that 60 people, including foreigners were immediately evacuated from a three-storied building in the wee hours today.

Local authorities confirmed that the firefighters present at the site found two burnt bodies of unidentified men. The fire was put under control by 9.40am (local time).

France's Interior Minister, Christophe Castaner, took to saying, "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims of the fire that has just mourned the municipality of Tribute to the fire soldiers of @SDISsavoie who has mastered the fire since 4:30 under the authority of @ Prefet73."

is continuing an investigation into the matter.

