2 killed, 8 injured in Syria bus explosion

As many as two people were killed and eight others reportedly injured in twin explosions in the northern Syrian town of Afrin on Sunday.
According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the bombings are seen as terrorist attacks planned by US-back Kurdish forces in northern Syria, including the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its Syrian affiliate the YPG (People's Protection Units).
The first attack targeting a bus, killed two civilians and injured eight others, while there were no causalities or injuries reported so far from the second blast triggered by bomb placed inside a dustbin, on a busy street in Afrin.
The attacks took place on the first anniversary of Operation Olive Branch, an ongoing cross-border counter-terrorist operation initiated by the Turkish Armed Forces and allied Syrian Arab on the Kurdish-majority district of Afrin.
