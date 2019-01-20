Mauritius PM to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in India Sunday morning.

During his week-long official state visit, Jugnauth is scheduled to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2019 in Varanasi.

The Mauritian Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other cabinet leaders. He will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind during the course of his visit.

