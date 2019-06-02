2 Naxals arrested from Assam village

Security forces on Saturday arrested two naxals of Muslim Fundamental Organisation (MFO) from Basugaon area of the Chirang district.
The arrests were made after a joint team of army and Chiran police conducted a raid in Basugaon village based on secret information.
The arrested MFO cadre has been identified as Mofjul Islam and Farman Ali.
A large amount of cash, arms and ammunition along with passport and other documents have been seized from the arrested Naxals.
