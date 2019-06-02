2 Naxals arrested from Assam village

Security forces on Saturday arrested two naxals of (MFO) from area of the district.

The arrests were made after a joint team of army and conducted a raid in village based on secret information.

The arrested MFO cadre has been identified as and

A large amount of cash, arms and ammunition along with passport and other documents have been seized from the arrested Naxals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)