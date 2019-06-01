Three-language row: It is just draft policy, clarifies Union Education Secretary

After a controversy broke out over three-language norm in the draft of new Education Policy, R Subrahmanyam on Saturday clarified that no policy decision has been taken by the government yet and there would be no "imposition of any language in educational institutions."

"This is a draft policy submitted by the committee and is placed for the views of the general public. It is not the policy announced by the government. After getting feedback from the general public, and after consulting State governments, the Educational Policy will be finalised by the government," Subrahmanyam said in a tweet.

"The government under the leadership of is committed for equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions, nor discriminations against any language," he added.

Earlier, Ramesh 'Nishank' had also said that no language would be imposed on any state.

"The committee was formed for drafting New Education Policy. That committee has given its report. The report of the committee is only received by the Ministry. That's not the policy. No language will be imposed on any state," told ANI.

"We have received the draft report to take suggestions from the people. Somewhere this misunderstanding has happened. People think that this has become policy," he added.

"Secondly, our and our government have decided that we will respect all Indian languages with full power and develop them. There shouldn't be any controversy over this matter," he said.

Earlier today, several political parties had warned the Centre of a language war over 'attempts' to impose Hindi. Leaders cutting across party lines in said the state has a history on the language issue and would not tolerate any imposition.

