2 women make second attempt to enter Sabarimala, sent back by police

Two women of menstrual age who reached base camp on Saturday to trek to temple were forced to return after police warned them about protesters gathered in Pamba.

These two women, and Shalina, had tried to visit earlier in the month as well, but failed to enter the temple. This time, the women were accompanied by a team of six men, but had to return owing to possible protests.

The Temple and surrounding areas witnessed agitation after the lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age inside the temple in September this year.

The government told the on Friday that 51 women between 10 and 50 years of age have entered the following the September 2018 verdict of the top court.

"Over 16 lakh devotees have done the for 'darshan' in the SabarimalaTemple and out of these 8.2 lakhs have visited the shrine. A total of 7564 women between the age of 10 and 50 have registered for darshan, and as per the digitally scanned records around 51 women in this group have already visited the shrine and had darshan, without any issue. This doesn't include many others who have come as normal pilgrims and not availed the A total number of 44 lakh pilgrims visited the temple from November 16, 2018 till date," a note of Police stated.

