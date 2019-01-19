Fresh hike in fuel prices on Saturday

Fuel prices witnessed a fresh hike on Saturday, adding to commuters' woes.

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 17 paise higher at Rs. 70.72/litre, and diesel at Rs. 65.16/litre after a 19 paise hike.

Also, petrol is retailing at Rs 76.35/litre (increased by 17 paise) and diesel at Rs. 68.22/litre (increased by 20 paise) in

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)