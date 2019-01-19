JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

BJP worker held in connection with Prahlad Bandhwar's murder

Cold wave grips Delhi, air quality to remain poor for 48 hours
Business Standard

Fresh hike in fuel prices on Saturday

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Fuel prices witnessed a fresh hike on Saturday, adding to commuters' woes.

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold 17 paise higher at Rs. 70.72/litre, and diesel at Rs. 65.16/litre after a 19 paise hike.

Also, petrol is retailing at Rs 76.35/litre (increased by 17 paise) and diesel at Rs. 68.22/litre (increased by 20 paise) in Mumbai.

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements